RFG Advisory LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 364.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 766,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.