RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.