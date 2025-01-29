RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.