Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Baird R W downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.52.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,877.65. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

