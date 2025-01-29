Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 303,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.