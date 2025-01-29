Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total value of $132,660.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $282.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

