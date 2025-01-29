Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in INmune Bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

