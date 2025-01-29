Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $615.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.76. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

