Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 39.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.