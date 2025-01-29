Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $303.00 and last traded at $303.00. Approximately 66 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.00.

Scope Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.88.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

