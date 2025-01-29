Scotiabank Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $49.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Magna International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Magna International has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 93,637 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Magna International by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.