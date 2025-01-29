SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 697.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 963,316 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,402,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,890,000 after acquiring an additional 909,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,816,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,900,000.

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,727.38. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

