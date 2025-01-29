SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 139.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Fluor by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.