SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,799 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 511.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 890,630 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 613,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,166,000 after buying an additional 444,219 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,817.36. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

