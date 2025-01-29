Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Insider Activity

SHW stock opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

