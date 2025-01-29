Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases By 182.4%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Allianz has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $33.19.

Get Allianz alerts:

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.