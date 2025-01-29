Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases By 182.4%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Allianz has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $33.19.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.