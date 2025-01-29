Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 50.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.0 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
ARLUF opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
