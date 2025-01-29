Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 50.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.0 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

ARLUF opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

