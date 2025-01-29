Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 44.9%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.1 %
Associated British Foods stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.9028 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
