Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.21)-($0.01) EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at -0.210–0.010 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

