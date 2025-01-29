SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $606.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.10 and a 12-month high of $682.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.76, for a total transaction of $23,160,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,612 shares of company stock valued at $368,414,542. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

