Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1,593.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth about $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 677,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,480,000.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
