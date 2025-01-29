Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 389.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

