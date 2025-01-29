Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $751.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

