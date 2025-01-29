S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $520.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

