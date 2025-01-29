SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

