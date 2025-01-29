Spire (SR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $764.39 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Spire has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $3.14 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.78%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.
SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
