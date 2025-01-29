Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 27.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) dropped 27.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 25,701,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,744% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Down 27.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.