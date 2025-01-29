Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
