Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.