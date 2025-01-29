St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $267.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

