Standex International (SXI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SXI opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Benchmark upped their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

