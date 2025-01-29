Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 454,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,945,000 after acquiring an additional 236,510 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.76, for a total transaction of $23,160,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,612 shares of company stock worth $368,414,542. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $606.30 and its 200 day moving average is $562.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.10 and a twelve month high of $682.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.