SunCoke Energy (SXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SXC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

