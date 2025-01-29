Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 2,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

