T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,097,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $970,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

