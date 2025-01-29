Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of TLPH opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.28. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera comprises approximately 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 4.47% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

