Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. Tanger has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.