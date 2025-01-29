Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

