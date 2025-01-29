Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

