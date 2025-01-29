The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Andersons worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $2,311,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Andersons Trading Down 5.7 %

Andersons stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

