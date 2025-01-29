The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $436.57 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

