The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $436.57 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
