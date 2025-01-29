The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 249.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

