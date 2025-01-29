TotalEnergies (TTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

