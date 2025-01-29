UBS Group Increases Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $20.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.17 on Monday. Dana has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.9% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

