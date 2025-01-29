United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

