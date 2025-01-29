United States Steel (X) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.