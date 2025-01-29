USA Financial Formulas Invests $1.36 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

