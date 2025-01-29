Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.78 and last traded at C$46.77. 151,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 260,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.45.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.30.

