Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.