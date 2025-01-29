Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VBK opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
