Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Vestas Wind Systems A/S to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

