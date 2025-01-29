Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VRTS opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $190.42 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
